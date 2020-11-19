There are 70 new COVID-19 cases after 646 tests were performed.

That’s a total of 6,416 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 101 deaths, 1,892 people are in active isolation and 4,423 have completed isolation, the Joint Information Center on Thursday.

Of the 70 newly confirmed cases, 34 cases were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 19, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is 19.0 . The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

There are 57 people hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 50 with 11 in intensive care unit and of those six are on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3 with 2 in ICU and 1 on a ventilator

• U.S. Naval Hospital: 4 with 1 in ICU and on a ventilator

Community testing in Dededo

The Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Rapid Engagement Team, in partnership with the Office of the Governor, Dededo Mayor’s Office, FSM Consulate Office, State Surgeon Cell, Guam Homeland Security, Guam National Guard, Department of Public Works, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, FSM Association of Guam, and other agencies, will be mobilizing in the subdivisions of Piga and NCS, Dededo, on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mission of the RET is to visit three apartment complexes in NCS and one subdivision in Piga, and engage all the residents living there. RET nurses and support staff will visit residents in their homes and offer COVID-19 testing as well as other wraparound services, such as supplies and educational material.

The RET Mobile Command Post and Mobile Lab will be set up at the Astumbo Community Center next to the Astumbo Fire Station.

CLTC Office temporarily closed

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission has announced that their ITC office will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

CLTC staff will not return to work until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. CLTC is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Customers can email: • Agriculture and residential: eileen.chargualaf@cltc.guam.gov

• Survey inquiries: pierce.castro@cltc.guam.gov

• Commercial and administrative inquiries: joey.cruz@cltc.guam.gov

Correction

The Guam Department of Education has one Wettengel Elementary School employee who tested positive for COVID-19. They initially reported two employees.