Guam reports 79th COVID-19-related fatality

Guam’s 79th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 12:38 p.m. Friday, the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

The patient was a 63-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 24 after testing positive at the Guam Regional Medical City, JIC stated.

“To those who loved him, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. You do not bear this burden alone—you are joined in grief by this island,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Just as the Thessalonians, I do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death because of this virus. Days of mourning are not set in stone—we have the ability to prevent them. Do what you must, and we will see the end to these difficult times.”

Increasing bed capacity

GMH has increased bed capacity with one Blu-Med Tent and 10 Fast Beds to address the increase in hospitalizations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the first of the Blu-Med Tents was assembled outside the GMH Emergency Room by airmen from the Guam National Guard’s 254th RED HORSE Squadron.

Commonly used for disaster response, the tent has capabilities similar to an expedient field hospital, including negative pressure to maintain a sanitary working environment ideal for treating COVID-19 patients, JIC stated.

The government of Guam has a total of 10 Blu-Med Tents ready to deploy as needed.

The tents were purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and arrived earlier this week in anticipation of increased hospitalizations.

79 new cases

To date, there have been a total of 4,628 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 79 deaths, 1,883 cases in active isolation and 2,666 not in active isolation.

Of the 79 new cases, 19 cases were identified through contact tracing. Twelve cases have reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.