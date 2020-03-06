The 2020 Republican Party of Guam State Convention will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, the Republican Party of Guam announced Thursday.

More than 250 delegates representing 19 municipalities, as well as Republican office holders past and present, are expected to attend this year's state convention proceedings, according to the release.

On the agenda

The announcement stated that the agenda for the state convention will include the following:

Full endorsement and support for the renomination and reelection of Donald Trump as president of the United States and Mike Pence as vice president.

Nominations and election of delegates to the Republican National Convention in North Carolina.

Nominations and election of state party officers, national committeeman and national committeewoman.

Introduction of Republican Party candidates for the Guam Legislature, U.S. Congress, and village mayors and vice mayors for the 2020 Primary Election.

Guam is allotted nine delegate seats and six alternate delegate seats at the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.