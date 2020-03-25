Guam requests 1,000 more COVID-19 test kits

A total of 1,000 more test kits have been requested, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said she met with federal partners on Wednesday morning where she asked to expedite the delivery of the kits.

“This is how we can better control our community by knowledge and data and information,” Leon Guerrero said.

Guam has received 400 tests so far. And a total of 233 tests have been performed from March 12 through March 24 with conclusive results, officials said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Joint Information Center confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 40 people were tested yesterday.

The total confirmed cases in Guam is now at 32 to include one death.

“This is the pattern that we are seeing. It’s a pattern that we are expecting. But, I’d like to lessen it to zero a day,” she said. “So to do that again, I need you full support and your community involvement.”

Leon Guerrero said she also request for Title 32 authority.

“That means I can deploy National Guard people to help with security, to help with all the other services we need, to enhance police security, and over in our quarantine places and so forth.”

President Donald Trump earlier this week granted New York, California and Washington, three states most affected by the virus, that same authority, which ultimately would leave the federal government handling the costs of National Guard operations.

Additionally, the governor said she requested for an increase in Guam’s FEMA reimbursement, so that the territory can get 100 percent back.

“I am working very hard to see how we can get as much financial resources and financial help from the federal level,” she said. “Again I ask you to stay home, wash your hands, cover your cough and give our manamko true air kisses.”