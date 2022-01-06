Guam residents can now get Pfizer booster shot at 5 months; 3rd shot for some kids age 5-11 approved

Guam residents can now get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot five months after getting the second dose, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said.

Previously, Pfizer booster shots were recommended six months after the second dose.

DPHSS interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero on Jan. 5 signed the standing order adopting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's shorter wait time for the Pfizer booster shot.

"The booster dose interval recommendations for people who received the (Johnson & Johnson) Janssen or Moderna vaccine has not changed," Leon Guerrero said in the standing order.

DPHSS, in the same order, also follows the CDC's recommendation to allow "moderately or severely immunocompromised 5-11 year olds receive additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to complete the primary series, with a total of three doses."

The additional dose is spaced 28 days after their second dose, DPHSS said.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for children 5 to 11 years old.

No new restrictions

At DPHSS' Thursday COVID-19 press briefing, Leon Guerrero said the department is not recommending reinstating at this time some of the social restrictions amid the spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Leon Guerrero and DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky said the current spike may well just be a result of the increased social gatherings during Christmas and New Year, and they could still be a result of the delta variant since there remains no confirmation of the omicron variant on Guam.

The 10 samples that DPHSS sent to the Hawaii State Laboratory on Dec. 17 for genome sequencing all were linked to the delta variant.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said 10 new samples were sent to the Hawaii State Laboratory this week.

Anti-viral pills mostly for omicron

Leon Guerrero said DPHSS placed orders of the COVID-19 anti-viral pills, which have been found to be more effective in treating those with the omicron variant.

Again, DPHSS officials clarified the omicron variant is still not confirmed on Guam.

Meanwhile, those infected with the delta variant respond well to the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy, Leon Guerrero said.

Because nearly all of those who got the monoclonal antibody treatment responded well to the treatment, DPHSS believes that the delta variant remains as the dominant strain on Guam.

But just the same, DPHSS wanted to make sure it has additional treatment methods should omicron become widespread on Guam.

"The reason for this is that with the omicron, the monoclonal antibodies do not work as well. However, when we had our spike back in August, the initial uptick, all of the genome sequencing that we did was negative for delta until the last part of August even though we were having a lot of spike, the delta genome was not detected until the last part of August," Leon Guerrero said.

Pobutsky provided COVID-19 data from Nov. 4, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022, showing a readily visible spike in cases and positivity rate after Christmas and after the New Year, but not necessarily after Thanksgiving.

Those in the 18 to 39 age bracket are "once again driving the recent spikes in cases after Christmas," Pobutsky said, followed by those in the 40-59 age bracket and teenagers.

Daily cases have averaged 200 in recent days, including 150 as of Thursday morning but this still does not include data from the Department of Defense, Pobutsky said.

Another COVID-19 death

Guam's COVID-19 death toll may be changing from 273 to 274 later today, after Pobutsky said at the press briefing that there's another late reporting of COVID-19-related death.

Pobutksy said while Guam is seeing a COVID-19 spike in cases and a "slight uptick" in hospitalization, DPHSS is not seeing an increase in intensive care unit patients or those in need of a ventilator to help breathe, unlike in early November.

DPHSS officials reminded the public to continue observing the guidelines of wearing a mask, watching one's distance and washing hands, and to get fully vaccinated or boosted.

This story will be updated.