Guam residents can provide input on proposed national marine sanctuary

On Wednesday, May 17, the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposal to protect 770,000 square miles of submerged lands and waters in the Pacific through sanctuary designation.

"The proposed national marine sanctuary would include the marine areas within the existing Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, as well as those currently unprotected submerged lands and waters to the full extent of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, an area totaling about 770,000 square miles,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of National Marine Sanctuary stated in its proposal.

Atolls, shoals, banks, reef, seamounts and open-ocean waters in the Pacific Remote Islands would be protected under the sanctuary designation. The Pacific Remote Islands comprises Baker, Howland and Jarvis Islands; Johnston, Wake and Palmyra Atolls; and Kingman Reef.

Monument vs. sanctuary

Under the existing Pacific Remote Island Marine National Monument, the protected areas are not equal in terms of size, said Dietrix Jon Ulukoa Duhaylonsod, member of the Pacific Remote Islands Coalition and a member of Guam's Manibusan family. He said the proposal would change that.

“Now they are trying to make it all the same, but the difference is to have a monument protected designation, the president signs an executive (order). But a sanctuary, it has to go through the community. That’s what the Pacific Remote Islands Coalition requested — not to go through the president’s signature but go through this process,” Duhaylonsod said.

Sense of unity

Duhaylonsod said he hopes the process will bring a sense of unity and ownership to Pacific Islanders in the area by giving them a voice in the matter.

“In the process, we are asking them to rename the Pacific Remote Islands, give it an appropriate name that all the islanders in the area can agree upon,” he said. "By going through the community we are hoping to figure out co-management so it’s not just NOAA or some agency, but rather a partnership with the various islands. … Also, if they have any cultural connections to the islands, then we want to know that, too."

Guam is part of the conversation as a Pacific island with a seafaring ancestry, he said.

“Because it’s a U.S. jurisdiction now in postcolonial times, part of the process (is) just to make sure all the territories in the Pacific are involved in the process. We are out here, we are going to America Samoa next week and that’s because of the political thing the U.S.,” he said.

"The proposed sanctuary would honor the ancestral, historical and cultural connections to the Pacific Remote Islands and the surrounding open-ocean waters and recognize the importance of Indigenous knowledge, language, stories and cultural connections between lands, waters and peoples, and celebrate distinct cultures,” the NOAA proposal stated.

Protection

One of the main goals of the proposal is to protect the biodiversity and ecology of these areas from commercial overfishing to allow for sustenance fishing by Pacific Islanders, such as Guam’s peskadot, or fisherfolk.

“There’s what is called spillover. So, let’s say Tumon is protected, because the fish have someplace to feel safe, reproduce, get healthy in numbers and size. If you go to Tanguisson or Alupang, there’s a spillover — there’s a lot (of fish). But if you don’t have one spot, eventually, if too many people are fishing, you won’t have anything. Same thing with these big spots,” Duhaylonsod said.

The Pacific Remote Islands Coalition has begun conversation with other Pacific islands, such as Kiribati, in hopes of gaining input and support for the initiative.

“I did reach out to Kiribati and (the) Marshall Islands and I tell them about these islands here like Jarvis, Baker and Howland. They are like, ‘You know, I don’t know if we have any connections to these islands. But, you know, they are reaching out to others that might know. ... The consulate in Hawaii I was talking to was really thankful we were reaching out to them and asking, but they don’t know, we call it cultural amnesia, because of colonization,” he said.

Recognition

NOAA said its proposal recognizes the importance of surrounding open-ocean waters to the Pacific Remote Islands.

The proposed sanctuary would “recognize the importance of Indigenous knowledge, language, stories and cultural connections between lands, waters and peoples, and celebrate distinct cultures. Native Hawaiian, Samoan, CHamoru, Carolinian and many other Pacific island Indigenous peoples, have voyaged across this vast expanse of the central and western Pacific Ocean over thousands of years, interpreting the stars, winds and currents with great skill and proficiency to settle new areas, engage in trade and commerce, and exchange knowledge and cultures among distant communities,” NOAA said.

Duhaylonsod said he believes pushback will come from commercial fishers.

“Right now I know there’s federal rules and regulations, I don’t know what those are, but what the United Nations found out recently is that the high seas, so every nation, island nations, continental nations, you have this zone that goes out, … whatever it is that you’re economically zoned by. The waters outside called the high seas, those have been up until now free for all.”

The proposed sanctuary would not include terrestrial areas above the mean high tide line, but would “augment the existing protections for the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument with additional regulatory and nonregulatory tools and conserve additional areas outside the monument's existing boundary,” the proposal states.