Hawaii announced its COVID-19 mask mandate and travel restrictions will be lifted by March 26, but the government of Guam's restrictions are expected to remain.

Guam's mask mandate remains at this time and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has also publicly stated that mask mandates will be the last of the restrictions to be lifted, the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said Wednesday night.

Local data drives local policy and, as health experts presented last week, Guam remains in the high-risk category in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest metrics, Paco-San Agustin said.

Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara and other tourism officials on Wednesday weighed priorities for the use of resources, including the ongoing free PCR testing for tourists using $1.3 million and requiring translation of electronic health declaration forms.

This, they said, was in the face of Hawaii's announcement days ago that it will remove its self-quarantine rule and allow domestic travelers to enter the state more easily beginning March 26.

Effective that date, domestic visitors will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result to skip a mandatory five-day quarantine in Hawaii.

But international travelers to Hawaii will still be subject to the U.S. requirement of proof of a negative test taken no more than 24 hours before departure and proof of vaccination.

Guam tourism officials acknowledged that Hawaii's lifting of its travel restrictions would pose challenges to Guam, which has yet to see the return of tourists in substantial numbers.

Around the time of the Guam Recovery Task Force meeting, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced that Hawaii will also be lifting its mask mandate by March 26.

It's the last statewide mask mandate in the U.S. to be lifted. U.S. territories like Guam, however, are keeping their mandate for now.

Guam tourism officials said visitor arrivals to the island remain low, except for visits by military personnel due to ongoing exercises.

They do not expect arrivals to start picking up again until April to June - after the omicron variant halted the arrivals momentum last year.

Shinohara, of United Airlines, however, said there are signs that Japan may be among the first of Guam's tourism markets to resume.

"Clearly we’re all terrible fortune tellers, because we all collectively said that Japan was probably going to be the last market to have any tourism resumption. I think there’s some good indication that maybe that’s not the case right now," Shinohara said at the task force meeting.

It behooves GVB to make sure its approach is geared toward this market, he said.

"I think everybody is under the same impression that Korea is probably not too far behind, if not on the same page as Japan, although the case rates in Korea continue to skyrocket," he said.

At the task force meeting, Guam Visitors Bureau officials said more than 7,622 PCR tests can be provided free of charge at $175 each to eligible tourists using $1.33 million.

The program is supposed to run through the end of March.

But because GVB officials and others said few arrivals are expected this month, the funding could be stretched through April.

A presentation from the GVB Japan office said the younger Japanese, or "Gen Z" generation, is Guam's "gateway target" because they "create trends and drive awareness" about the destination, followed by millennials.

The GVB Japan office is targeting 70,000 arrivals from Japan in fiscal 2023.

Arrivals from South Korea, according to officials, depend on the availability of seats, considering that March only has about 4,000 seats, April with only about 8,500 and May, at about 16,000.

Those numbers are "very low compared to 2019," GVB Korea office representatives said.