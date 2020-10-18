Guam’s 65th and 66th COVID-19-related fatalities reported

Two more fatalities were reported on Sunday morning.

Guam's 65th fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 47-year-old woman. She was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

The 66th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:27 a.m. The patient was a 57-year-old man with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The patient was admitted to GMH on October 05 and tested positive upon admission.

“This morning, we learned of two more souls lost to COVID-19. Though our losses have become frequent, we can never fully comprehend the pain and suffering caused by this virus. To their families, friends, and those they loved, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, our mourning must come with action. Let us work so that these souls would not have passed in vain."

The announcement follows that of Guam’s 64th COVID-19-related fatality, which occurred at GMH at approximately 6:45 p.m. The patient was a 57-year-old male with underlying comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 6 and tested positive upon admission.

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.