Guam joins a nation and a global basketball community that is reeling from the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s death in a tragic helicopter crash.

Bryant, 41, the legendary basketball star who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His daughter, Gianna, was on board with him.

The helicopter reportedly took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to Bryant and his daughter, there were three others on board who also died.

Guam’s local basketball community is mourning the loss of one of basketball’s greatest athletes.

“It’s a sad day,” said Guam Basketball Confederation President EJ Calvo. “Kobe inspired the basketball world and the greatest of my generation. My heart is broken learning that his young daughter was also tragically lost. Prayers from Guam!”

Calvo said the board is discussing a tribute to honor Bryant.

Avelino Garrido, Interscholastic Sports Association program coordinator, said it’s difficult to believe this morning’s news.

“It is still kind of surreal to have someone who had such impact on millions of people be taken away so young,” Garrido stated. “At times he seemed so invincible that I am sure many are shocked that this could even happen to someone like the great Kobe Bryant even more tragic that his daughter was with him and died also.”

Neil Pineda, St. Pauls School basketball coach, said Bryant "was an inspirational person to millions around the world."

“But for me personally I admired his tenacity on the court, his dedication to his craft off it and his single mindedness of pursuing individual greatness and NBA championships,” Pineda stated. “He will be sorely missed as a person, husband, father and ambassador to this great game of basketball. Finally he would definitely be in my top 5 of greatest basketball players of all time.”

Patrick Lujan, executive manager of Guam Sports Network, said this morning's news is a "huge shock in the sports world."

"GSPN did a poll a couple or years ago and the Lakers are Guam's favorite NBA team," Lujan said. "Not only extremely talented, but so mentally tough that put him right up there with Michael Jordan for the best who ever played the game. Such a tragedy."

With the local high school basketball season in full swing, Garrido said athletes and the crowd will be asked to participate in a moment of silence before the games.

“In honor of Bryant’s impact to the sport of basketball, we are asking that all present at our varsity basketball games share in one minute of silence as we reflect on our own lives and how fragile it can be. And how important it is to make our own personal impact in the world we live,” Garrido stated. “RIP Kobe and Gigi.”