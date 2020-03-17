Two more patients on Guam have tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Guam's COVID-19 cases have increased to five.

A total of 46 tests were performed from March 12 through March 17, 2020, the government's Joint Information Center confirmed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"To date, a total of five cases tested positive and 41 cases tested negative for COVID-19. It is important to note that the spread of COVID-19 is a dynamic situation and information may change as it develops," JIC stated.

The new test results were made available late Tuesday afternoon. The preliminary investigation indicates that one of the recently confirmed cases has a familial connection to two prior confirmed cases announced on Sunday.

Today’s second unrelated case had recent travel history to the Philippines. All five confirmed cases are currently in isolation.