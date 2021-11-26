A Naval Academy graduate who consults with the island’s regional military partners has been named Guam’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.

Noel Enriquez was appointed to the position during an investiture ceremony on Nov. 16 at the Pentagon, the Army stated in a press release.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have the secretary select me for this very important position, allowing me to continue my service to this great nation and especially to the island of Guam,” stated Enriquez. “I look forward to working with and supporting our soldiers and their families of the Guam National Guard and the Army Reserve, and assisting soldiers with their Army careers.”

Enriquez is employed by MacDonald-Bedford LLC, which provides consulting services to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific. He has made Guam his home since 1991 and has conducted extensive community engagements with Guam’s education and military organizations, the release stated.

Each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a vital link between the Army and the communities they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.