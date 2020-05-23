The Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony this year looked nothing like similar ceremonies that were held over the past decade to remember Guam sons and daughters who were killed in action.

Six soldiers from the Guam National Guard who paid the ultimate sacrifice were honored during a special ceremony held Friday at the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada.

“This year, however, looks a little bit different than in years past. We are not in full formation, we are wearing masks, we are 6 feet apart from one another and we are livestreaming with other gold star families who are multiple time zones away. But, still, we pause to remember what this day is truly about,” said Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard.

It was an emotional ceremony for the family and service members, as each honored the sacrifices their heroes had made.

“This is a somber day of reflection. A time to remember the six soldiers who helped deliver us our freedoms, but who never got the chance to step off the battlefield,” Aguigui said. “We remember your sacrifice. We honor it and we offer our humble thanks.”

Wreaths were placed on all the photos of Guam’s fallen heroes, as they were saluted.

The nation’s flag and the Guam flag were also lowered to half-staff during the ceremony.

The island remembers Sgt. Eugene Aguon, Spc. Dwayne Flores, Sgt. Gregory Fejeran, Sgt. Brian Leon Guerrero, Sgt. Christopher Fernandez and Sgt. Samson Mora and other service members from Guam who died serving the nation and defending its freedom.