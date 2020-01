Guam's first baby of the new year is a boy named Oz.

He was born 42 seconds after midnight and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Oz is the child of Tammie Young and Kris Young.

Dr. Thomas Shieh delivered the first baby of 2020 on Guam and said it was a natural delivery. He delivered nine babies in the last 14 hours.