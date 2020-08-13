Guam’s first charter high school opens for registration

High school students who would like to learn skills to jump-start a career before they even graduate might want to check out Career Tech High Academy Charter School in Agat.

There is no cost to attend and the school offers free islandwide busing to their beachside campus. Registration for ninth and 10th graders began Wednesday.

“We are going to be the first charter high school and our focus is on career and technical education,” said principal Tamar Celis.

For the 2020-2021 school year, the school will offer a maritime wayfinding program.

“It’s a great curriculum that marries our traditional practice of wayfinding and navigation with the end goal of high school seniors getting a boat captain's license by or before graduation,” said Celis who has taught at the University of Guam and Pacific Islands University.

In future years the school plans to offer programs in business information technology, agriculture and electric photovoltaics.

Celis said the end goal is, “to really diversify Guam’s economy and get kids excited about contributing to the local workforce.”

The passion to start the school was born from personal experience, said Celis who attended school on Guam since she was in kindergarten. She said that as a proud product of Guam’s public schools she saw some of her peers struggle with the traditional classroom format.

Like other charter schools on Guam, Career Tech is publicly funded but not held to certain standards of the Guam Department of Education, which Celis said allows Career Tech to “push the boundaries of education.”

“We are still going to meet Common Core standards but we are doing it in such a way that supports their technical education,” she said.

Career Tech will embrace a mentorship model, said Celis, which focuses on developing a relationship between instructor and pupil, “so each student has an adult that cares about them and their development past high school."

One of those instructors is Alejandro Retumban Jr., Celis’s husband and a social studies teacher at the school.

As a graduate of Southern High School and a former teacher at St. Anthony Catholic School, Retumban said he too saw peers struggle with finding their niche.

“For me, teaching here is more about ensuring kids can contribute to the community and can have a job and make money after high school and not hate their job,” he said, “It still prepares you for college but embraces the idea that college may not be for everyone.”

Classes will be held both on campus, at a beach lab in Anigua and virtually. A maximum of 35 students will be on campus at a given time their 1,200-square-foot classroom can fit 25 students spaced 6 feet apart.

Celis said despite the challenge of launching a new school during a pandemic they are “thrilled” to get the school up and running and “support the students' holistic development.”