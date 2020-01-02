The coming of the New Year brought more than just fireworks for parents Tammie and Kristoffer Young. The couple also welcomed their second child - a baby boy named Oz.

"We thought it was pretty unique because we hadn't met anyone with that name, Oz," said the boy's mother.

The couple first expected the baby in mid-January but as the pregnancy progressed, Tammie's belly fell further and further quicker than anticipated. Their doctor, Thomas Shieh, reset the due date to Dec. 31, 2019.

"So come Dec. 31, we started doing the usual ... Then when it got closer and closer, we actually had a whole countdown and everything for (Tammie). It was kinda hard to juggle New Year's and the baby at the same time," Kristoffer Young said.

Hospital staff counted down to the New Year while helping his wife deliver their baby.

"It was happening right on the dot, it was crazy," Kristoffer added. "They were still very professional about it."

Oz Young came into the world just 42 seconds after midnight at the Guam Memorial Hospital, becoming the first newborn in America in 2020.

To celebrate, the Youngs were given gifts and donations from various entities through the "I love Guam New Year Baby" program at Archway Inc.

Beginning in 2005, the program has grown each year with increased participation from local businesses, according to a release from Archway.

Families of the 2017 and 2019 New Year's babies are also paying forward through their personal contributions to the 2020 baby's family.

"It is not only about welcoming the first and newest American born on U.S. soil, but showing Guam's true spirit of helping, giving, and celebrating the joys of life," Penny Macias, Archway marketing coordinator, said in a release.

Altogether, the Youngs received about $7,500 in gifts coming into the new year.

"I just hope everything goes as good as our first," Kristoffer Young said, laughing.