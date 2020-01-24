Less than two weeks after Guam's gasoline retailers increased prices at the pump, consumers started seeing relief Thursday.

Gas prices at 76 and Mobil service stations dropped by 10 cents a gallon. Regular grade is now $4.15 a gallon at Mobil and 76. Shell, the third gasoline brand available on Guam, still had the higher price of $4.25 as of press time.

All three brands have historically copied each other's prices within a few days of a competitor's price increase or decrease. Guam's gasoline supply comes from Singapore.

Guam's gas prices increased on Jan. 8 as tensions over the U.S. military strike in Iran boosted oil prices across the globe.

This week, international oil prices dropped over concerns global airlines would see a drop in travel demand following the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. The virus causes a pneumonia-like illness that has infected at least 555 people and led to at least 17 deaths, The Washington Post reported.

Guam's prices have slowly increased even with this latest drop in cost, in comparison to prices at the start of 2019.