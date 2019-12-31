More major stories of 2019

Not all stories made it to the Top 10. Here are some of the other major stories in 2019:

JANUARY

Inaugurations make history

Guam’s elected officials made history with the island's first female Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero taking office in January. Guam also made history with the first openly gay lieutenant governor of Guam – Joshua Tenorio. In addition, the Guam Legislature also wrote history. For the first time, a majority of women senators took office. The Guam Office of Public Accountability released an audit report that listed the major expenses associated with the gubernatorial inauguration. The gubernatorial transition committee spent $664,902 from donors and raffle ticket sales on the ceremony.

APRIL

Fast food makes Guam comeback

Guam’s first standalone Jollibee location opened in April, drawing fans to line up the night before it opened and continuing to form lines to get into the restaurant for weeks after the soft opening. The Filipino fast food brand known for sweet spaghetti and breaded “Chickenjoy” fried chicken with gravy made a Guam comeback after its mall-based stores on the island closed following the Asian financial crisis decades earlier.

MAY

Distracted driver charged in boy's death

A 4-year-old boy, Jericho Zion David, was killed in his Dededo neighborhood’s cul-de-sac after he was hit by an alleged distracted driver. Marleen Risa Ewily. Ewily was driving to work but was not paying attention to the road "because she was attempting to retrieve a pugua – betel nut – when she felt a bump and didn't know what happened," Assistant Attorney General Peter J. Santos stated in court documents.

JUNE

Professor's sentence remains

A former University of Guam professor, Michael Ehlert, who was convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving some of his students at a beach party near his house, surrendered to the Department of Corrections to begin his 18-month sentence. The Supreme Court would later deny his request for a reduced sentence.

Fatal beating case

Sonter Soukin died after he was beaten in Anigua in June. Harvey Kansou, a co-defendant in the case, has sought for a dismissal. According to prison records, police have arrested Kansou 17 times prior to the beating including in an aggravated assault and family violence case.

AUGUST

Corruption charges against UOG professor

The FBI arrested University of Guam professor Thomas Marler for alleged bid-rigging involving federally funded projects. Marler is accused of conspiring to rig bids to enrich himself by steering about $191,000 in federally funded contracts to two businesses. He has since retired from UOG but the federal court would later approve his request for monthly trips to the Philippines for research.

SEPTEMBER

Students expelled for riots

Students drinking alcohol led to riots at John F. Kennedy and Tiyan High School. Police took two students into custody following the JFK High riot and five students into custody following the Tiyan High riot. A month later another fight broke out involving an intoxicated student - this time at Okkodo High School - that sent two students to Guam Memorial Hospital. From the JFK riot and incidents thereafter, six students were expelled from JFK and nine students were expelled from Tiyan High. In light of safety concerns, some secondary school teachers have suggested using metal detectors at campuses.

$600M power plant deal sealed

The Guam Power Authority’s new power plant deal received approval by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in September and by the rate-setting Public Utilities Commission a few months later. The new power plant, which will be built in Dededo near the northern wastewater treatment plant, could cost up to $600 million. The investor's cost of building, financing and operating it could mean the developer would need to make $3 billion over 25 years. Korea Electric Power Corp. has been selected to develop the plant. The Micronesia Climate Change Alliance started a petition to stop the project and received hundreds of support but the project is moving ahead.

$108M health insurance contract

The government of Guam awarded its health insurance contract for government employees and retirees to a single contractor for the first time – Aetna International. Aetna started as the government of Guam’s exclusive health insurance provider in October, under a deal that could be worth approximately $108 million. Shortly after the contract was awarded Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced legislation to revert to multiple health insurance contractors.

OCTOBER

Delegate faces a House ethics investigation

The House Ethics Committee announced Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas is being investigated on public allegations "he may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted improper or excessive campaign contributions." The committee released a statement it has begun the investigation after it had been made aware of the allegations. In September, San Nicolas' former legislative chief of staff, John Paul Manuel, filed a complaint against the congressman with the Guam Election Commission, also accusing the married San Nicolas of using campaign funds for dates with his alleged girlfriend. Manuel was also campaign chairman for San Nicolas.

NOVEMBER

Another trial for former cop

Former police officer Mark Torre Jr. will stand trial for the second time. Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo issued a decision and order on Monday denying Torre Jr.'s request to dismiss the amended indictment against the defendant. Torre Jr. is accused in the 2015 deadly shooting of fellow police officer, Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Vaping ban

Guam extended the ban on tobacco smoking in public places to smoking e-cigarettes, or vape. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Bill 138-35 which expands the definition of the Natasha Protection Act of 2005.