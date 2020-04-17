Guam sailor battling virus: 'Trained to keep up the fight'

As more cases of COVID-19 arise among crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one sailor from Guam who tested positive for the virus reminds the island community to think of their loved ones and protect them by keeping a distance.

The sailor, who is not being named, initially tested negative which was a prerequisite for being placed into one of several Guam hotels for quarantine.

Days later, after exhibiting minor symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and altered smell and taste, the sailor was retested and found positive two mornings after. More than 615 sailors on the aircraft carrier have tested positive for COVID-19. Five are hospitalized and one has recently died.

The sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on the 10th day of quarantine.

"It was news that I was dreading to get and so many uncertainties crossed my mind, but with my military experience, we are trained to keep up the fight," the sailor said.

"When negative thoughts try to take over, I combat it with thoughts of hope and positivity," the sailor added. "One of the immediate thoughts I had was that if my symptoms were to progress for the worst, at least I'll have my shipmates to get the help that I would need and that I'm not all alone."

Family saddened by results

When the news broke, the sailor's mother took it the hardest.

"She was supposed to go into work that morning, but after receiving word she was not able, mentally, to continue with her day," the sailor said. "My spouse was a trooper, continuing to report to work, always supporting me during my trials and endeavors and also assured our two kids that I would be just fine."

"My family was saddened when they found out that I couldn't spend any time together before we did quarantine, nor can we afterward," the Guam sailor said.

Even before testing positive for COVID-19, the sailor didn't want to take the chance of meeting family, out of fear of unknowingly carrying the virus.

The virus "would be devastating to anyone with a weak immune system," the sailor said.

"Think about your loved ones and how you are protecting them by practicing social distancing instead of fulfilling your own selfish needs or trying to fulfill another's request, should someone beg you to pay a visit," the sailor said.

Social distancing on Guam is more challenging compared to the mainland, the sailor said, "especially since we literally live closer to each other and because of our cultural practices when it comes to family and living situations."

Symptoms mild

For the most part, the symptoms are mild, the sailor said, compared to when the sailor got sick in January at the beginning of their deployment.

Others in the same position are supportive of each other and the mission, and are trying to adapt to the changing times, the sailor said.

While in isolation, the sailor keeps busy by moderately exercising.

"Naturally, on a ship, we'd have the many stairwells available to transit from berthing, to work center, to chow and repeat – we're not getting that normal exercise, so this exercise is not so much to lose weight, but more to make up for the stairs we usually have," the sailor said.