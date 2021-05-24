Guam sailor continues family submarine tradition

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Evans, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, at Polaris Point on Naval Base Guam, finds himself following in his father's footsteps in many ways.

His father was an enlisted submariner who also served on Guam at CSS 15, years ago.

Though as a teenager, the Yona native planned to enlist in the U.S. Navy, his parents wanted their son to attend college. So Evans worked hard and was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

As he was choosing a career path, his father told him he didn't think he would enjoy submarines. "I took that as a challenge," Evans said. He joined "the silent service."

He is married and has a family that has continued a tradition from his childhood. They make a paper link chain for each deployment. Each link represents a day away at sea. His kids make one each deployment, like he did for his father.

"My father never showed how difficult it was to leave family behind each time," Evans said. "Now that I am on the other end, I realize how hard it is."

He was originally pinned with his submarine dolphins by his commanding officer. However, upon return from his deployment, his wife pinned him with a pair of weathered gold dolphins that had been his father's.

"The submarine dolphins were something of mystique when I grew up," Evans said. "I would marvel at my dad's uniform. ... I saw earning my dolphins as synonymous with becoming a man. It felt like I had really made it."

"It's a huge honor to be selected to go to a squadron for my department head tour," said Evans. "The fact that it is CSS 15 holds an extra special meaning to me since my father also worked here, and I consider Guam as my home."