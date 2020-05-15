Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero’s photos, videos and articles have been widely circulated by the U.S. Navy, particularly when it involves the USS Theodore Roosevelt – the aircraft carrier that has been the focus of much attention in the last couple of months.

The Sinajana native is among the thousands of TR sailors who have been on Guam since the aircraft carrier docked in late March.

More than a thousand of his shipmates tested positive for COVID-19 with a growing number who have since recovered.

Deleon Guerrero spoke with The Guam Daily Post on Thursday via Zoom video conference from the ship.

“Once we got here, we were already prepared to take care of moving out sailors who had tested positive or were showing symptoms. Not long after that, I was moved to one of the hotels for quarantine,” said Deleon Guerrero. “I tested negative. I’ve maintained a negative testing throughout my time at the hotel. I had to be tested twice in order to come back to the ship.”

The sailors had last visited the island back in February, but this most recent trip was nowhere close to being the visit that Deleon Guerrero had in mind.

“It was a lot of uncertainty. We weren’t sure when we would be going back to sea. Certainly, a lot of things were starting to change. There were discussions about wearing masks and being socially distant. But just like during any other event that happens during deployment, we just focus on the mission and continue to do our jobs,” he said. “I think everyone has been professional. It hasn’t really affected us on an emotional level and we have been very resilient. That’s just the way I feel inside too. There are certainly changes, but we still see each other and do our job.”

Not quite home

The upside for him was getting the opportunity to speak with his mom, despite not getting to see his loved ones in person.

“Several days after we got back, I was able to reach out to my mom. We’ve had Wi-Fi on the ship and the pier, so I reach out to her every day,” he said. “She was very happy. I’ve always stayed in contact with her even before I got here. I kept her up to date as far as how I was feeling. She has been very happy that I haven’t had any symptoms and tested negative. It’s been good being able to share that with her.”

He admits it is tough being back home but not being able to physically go home.

Deleon Guerrero, along with others from the TR, have since been moved out of the quarantine sites that were set up in the hotels off the military base, and returned back to the ship.

“It felt a lot different when we got into Tumon. It’s a lot more quiet ... seeing empty streets was very strange. But once I got into my hotel and I see the Guam sunset, it does help a lot,” he said. “Just being able to experience that Guam weather and that Guam sunset.”

During their time in quarantine, Deleon Guerrero said they got their temperature checked regularly, questioned if they had symptoms, spoke to their command twice a day, and had a chaplain available to speak with sailors and offer encouragement.

“I definitely watched a lot of movies, caught up on some of my favorite shows and caught up with a lot of my family and friends,” he said. “It’s been very different from when we first left for deployment. But everyone is in pretty high spirits. Some of the changes takes time getting used to such as wearing masks, social distancing and cleaning multiple times a day, but we remain resilient and look forward to going back out to sea.”

'Thank you'

He is thankful for everyone who assisted in their time on Guam.

“Just being here and receiving some of that assistance from the government of Guam and the local commands who helped support us. I just want to say thank you,” he said. “Seeing more sailors come on board, everyone is excited to be back. As much as quarantine has been a relaxing time, it is very nice to see familiar faces and getting back to our work.”

Deleon Guerrero is unable to say when the TR will be ready to head back out to sea, but, “Hopefully, as soon as this deployment is finally over, I can come back as soon as possible, back home.”