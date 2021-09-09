Guam schools could reopen Monday

Pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade schools islandwide could reopen face-to-face learning as soon as Monday – unless specific schools are not ready for the change.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero anticipates signing today an executive order to re-authorize in-person learning, said director of communications Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"Our target is to allow for in-person learning to resume as early as Monday, Sept. 13, for schools that are prepared to do so," she said.

The decision to restore face-to-face learning followed challenges Guam Department of Education schools encountered with shifting about 28,000 students to remote learning online with a week to prepare.

Online glitches included slow internet, students getting kicked off Google classroom and log-in issues, according to a compilation of reports received by GDOE. GDOE expected the problems and had its technical support working on the issues.

There was also the issue of students being issued laptops but they didn't have internet connection at home and GDOE processing for MiFi devices had a months-long backlog.

Concerns raised for special-needs students

Familiar concerns faced last school year have resurfaced, especially for parents of special-needs students.

“My grandson doesn’t do well with the laptops or hard copy because of his disability. Our concern is that we tried that once and because of the disability he cannot learn using technology. He does much better in face-to-face,” said a grandparent who identified himself as Aquino, during a GDOE meeting.

Aquino voiced his concerns during GDOE's community input session with parents of special-needs students on Sept. 4.

The challenges he faced last school year were not isolated. Several other parents of special-needs students shared similar struggles with teaching their child at home, including keeping the student engaged and on task while learning online.

Students with special needs have their educational plan individualized to meet their specific needs and development.

Distance education falls short compared to the classroom learning environment, which GDOE acknowledged.

“I understand your situation sir, not all students are able to function or use technology. That is not the ideal way for a student to learn,” Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said. “Just like in the classroom you have kinesthetic, tactile, visual learners and in this situation I understand where you are coming from.“

On Aug. 30, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s Executive Order 2021-21 suspended in-person instruction indefinitely as the number of COVID-19 cases in the community increased.

The suspension of face-to-face instruction brought one parent to be critical of the moves made at the school level as compared to elsewhere in the community.

“I think as parents, we have just seen that our kids are able to go out into the community and able to go to these (community learning centers) while bars and restaurants stay open, and I would just like to advocate on the parents' side,” said Jennifer Hoff, a parent.

Although schools were only open for in-person instruction for two weeks before the closures, she saw the positive impact it had on students with special needs.

“We really want to push having our kids back in school because the weeks that they were there, they were really thriving and I think last year our kids got pushed to the side to do this online learning, and our kids really fell through the cracks," Hoff said.

She voiced her frustration with what students have dealt with since the pandemic began.

“Kids are having to be reliant over and over again. Their days keep changing and us as parents have to be totally available for them. The online is very, very difficult for us as parents, too,” Hoff said.

She is hopeful parents can form a stronger voice.

Cruz said as a parent of a GDOE student, she is also quite disappointed with school closures. But Cruz stressed that the community needs to trust the governor’s decision in suspending in-person instruction as COVID-19-positive cases in the community increased.