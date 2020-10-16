Guam schools for military dependents to reopen Oct. 26

Elementary to high school education for military dependents on Guam will shift back to "brick and mortar" classrooms on Oct 26, but under stringent safety guidelines.

Masks will be required. But face coverings with valves and neck gaiters will not be allowed, according to the the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Parents will be held responsible to ensure their children don't show up to school with a fever.

“We require parents to perform a short check each morning within two hours of arrival to school,” DODEA stated in a letter to Guam High School families on the school’s Facebook page. “Students without a copy of this signed form on file will be prohibited from attending school in-person.”

"The school has been working with military base leaders and public health officials to ensure the health and safety or our students, faculty and staff," DODEA stated.

Each teacher has sanitation stations in their rooms and will ensure classroom surfaces and other objects are disinfected throughout the day, the letter stated.

Protective barriers have been installed in high traffic areas at the school. Water fountains will only be used for refills.

Bus ridership might be reduced, DODEA stated.

For local public schools, the Guam Department of Education has announced in-person learning won’t take place until January at the earliest.

Some of Guam’s private schools, including Harvest Christian Academy, have petitioned to be allowed to reopen in-class learning under strict safety guidelines.

But in a press conference Thursday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated she didn’t feel it was safe to green light in-person learning because of the rising COVID-19 numbers.

She has said Guam is in a second wave of COVID cases.