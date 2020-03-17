The Department of Defense Education Activity's Guam schools will be closed starting on Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.

DODEA Pacific South District considered recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school closure recommendations along with the comments and concerns voiced by many DoDEA-Guam families.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to mitigate the potential spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and to preserve the health and welfare of students and employees, DODEA stated in a press release with Joint Region Marianas.

DODEA students will have access to online learning March 23 through April 3. Families will receive more information regarding online learning assignments and expectations from their child's school, the press release states.

Visit the DoDEA Pacific South District website and DoDEA Pacific Facebook page for up-to-date information:

. https://www.dodea.edu/Pacific/south/index.cfm

. https://www.facebook.com/dodea.pacific/