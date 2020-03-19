Guam SDA Clinic suspends routine eye appointments

The Guam Seventh Day Adventist Clinic is suspending routine eye appointments until further notice.

See the press release below:

March 19, 2020

GUAM SDA CLINIC PUBLIC ADVISORY: SUSPENSION OF ROUTINE EYE APPOINTMENTS

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Seventh-day Adventist Eye Clinic will suspend all routine eye appointments effective Friday, March 20, 2020 until further notice. We will be concentrating only on urgent eye care at this time.

We thank our patients for their understanding.

For more information, please contact Lisa Arriola, Marketing Manager, at 671-489-8722 or via email at larriola@adventistclinic.com