Guam seeks exemption from federal law to ease cost of shipping gasoline

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asked key congressional leaders to include Guam and other U.S. territories in a proposal to amend a 100-year-old law in order to help lower gas prices by allowing international shipping companies to send U.S. oil to Hawaii, in light of the American ban on Russian oil and energy imports.

That century-old law is the Jones Act of 1920, which mandates that all cargo shipping between U.S. ports occur only on U.S.-flagged vessels, and not foreign vessels.

The Jones Act is widely credited with artificially inflating the cost of shipping goods to Guam, other U.S. territories and the state of Hawaii.

The governor specifically is asking for the inclusion of Guam and the other territories in Hawaii Rep. Ed Case's H.R. 6974, which seeks a Jones Act waiver specifically for oil shipments to Hawaii.

Case's bill would not allow Russian or Russian-flagged vessels to come to Hawaii.

His H.R. 6974 is now under review by the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

"I ask that an amendment to be made to the bill to include Guam and other U.S. territories as eligible ports exempted from certain Jones Act provisions for the transportation of oil and fossil fuels, to offset the rising costs of fuel," Leon Guerrero said in separate March 18 letters to Case, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Ranking Member Sam Graves of Missouri.

This amendment would benefit thousands of Guam residents who continue to carry the financial burden brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor wrote.

The governor recently opened the application process for a $300 gas voucher to thousands of eligible families, as prices of gas and other consumer goods have increased.

"Our island is struggling to rebuild its economy after the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is imperative that our people can get to work. The rising cost of fuel undermines our efforts, disempowers our people, and crushes our spirit," the governor said in her letter to Congress members.

The governor had yet to receive a response as of press time Friday.

Leon Guerrero said Guam does not have crude oil reserves, petroleum product facilities or refineries, and is highly dependent on maritime shipping to receive most goods, including oil imported from Asia.

Shipping to noncontiguous territories, including Hawaii, is expensive and competition is limited, the governor said.

As a result, the high costs of shipping are passed on directly to consumers in the price of everyday goods, including fuel, the governor said.

Regular gas prices on Guam hit $5.99 a gallon recently, before dropping by 20 cents a gallon six days later.

Guam delegate

The governor also wrote to Del. Michael San Nicolas, Guam's nonvoting delegate to Congress, seeking an update about his earlier announced efforts to reengage the Federal Trade Commission to include Guam in its review of oil and gas activities in the U.S.

"You subsequently shared that, as a result of your efforts, FTC Chair Lina Khan proposed a meeting between your offices. I am writing to ask if you have made progress on this federal inquiry, and to request updated information on any other efforts you have made to help mitigate further increases to local fuel prices," Leon Guerrero wrote to San Nicolas.

San Nicolas said a "very detailed" response to the governor will be transmitted, "including latest updates from Washington, D.C., that we will be firming up when the time zone is live."

Leon Guerrero is seeking reelection, while San Nicolas earlier said he's considering a gubernatorial run.