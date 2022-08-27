Guam now has more than 3,000 H-2B workers on island. This is the largest influx of foreign workers on Guam since 1995, the Office of the Governor said in a press release. The Guam Department of Labor is expecting to see up to 4,600 workers by the end of fiscal 2023 and possibly over 5,000 workers in fiscal 2024 as Guam enters the peak of the military buildup.

As Adelup commented in a release announcing the H-2B arrivals, the number of foreign workers on Guam now stands in stark contrast to 2016 and the immediate succeeding years, when H-2B numbers were falling into the low hundreds and visa approvals were at virtually zero. There were no H-2B workers on Guam by May 2018, according to Adelup. The shortage not only affected military projects, but also local construction and even affordable housing projects.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had stated that there was no change in policy with regard to how it processed H-2B petitions. However, a spokesman for the office had stated that consistent reliance on temporary workers may raise concerns regarding compliance with the regulatory definition for temporary need.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In 2016, the Guam Contractors Association and 11 Guam employers sued USCIS in federal court over the H-2B denials.

Provisions in annual National Defense Authorization Acts, championed by former Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo and current Del. Michael San Nicolas, sought to assist with the H-2B shortage.

In May of this year, the District Court of Guam dismissed the H-2B lawsuit at the request of the Guam Contractors Association.

At the time, the island's H-2B worker population had reached more than 2,600, with most visa holders working on military construction projects.

"Plaintiffs and defendants now agree that since the time of the original complaint, new laws have been enacted, and new policies adopted, that render the majority of plaintiffs' claims moot," Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood stated in her ruling.

According to the release from Adelup, GDOL "more recently" identified problems with employers accessing the H-2B program criteria due to unclear guidance from USCIS. Adelup stated that the governor's administration worked with USCIS to revise the policy guidance, "facilitating the availability of supplemental manpower for smaller contractors in the civilian sector who typically engage in homebuilding and smaller infrastructure projects."

The H-2B numbers correspond with newly released employment and unemployment reports for March 2022.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.1%, according to the March report. This is lower than even the pre-pandemic rate in December 2019.

But employment is largely being driven by the construction sector, which did include H-2B workers in the payroll survey for the report. Employment in the service industry grew by only 4.7% between December 2020 and March 2022, compared to 16.4% in construction within the same time frame. Tourism employment is expected to see a boost with more visitor arrivals.

However, the March unemployment rate is due not only to increased employment, but also to "persons leaving the labor force and no longer looking for work." Anecdotal reports from businesses indicated they were experiencing difficulty recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce, according University of Guam economics professor Roseann M. Jones.

There are concerns with people leaving the workforce, including difficulty filling positions if people have left the island, according to GDOL chief economist Gary Hiles.