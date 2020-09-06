Another person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, bringing the total count of virus-related deaths to 15.

This news follows the governor's confirmation that she spoke to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about ensuring Guam is on the distribution list for a vaccine that is expected to be released in a matter of months.

The 55-year-old man died at Guam Memorial Hospital at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to a Joint Information Center press release. He had been a patient at GMH since Aug. 29.

“Yesterday, we mourned our fourteenth COVID-related death. And our mourning continues as we lose another soul to this virus,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“No words can heal the pain of losing someone, but Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our condolences and deepest sympathies to those who loved him. To everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19, you remain in our thoughts and prayers."

Assurances

Leon Guerrero on Friday said she personally requested and was assured by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper last week that Guam will be on the distribution list for COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available for distribution to states and territories.

There's a "strong possibility" that vaccines will be available "by the end of this year," the governor said, citing statements from the White House.

Esper, who briefly visited Guam last week, is a key figure in a federal government task force on COVID-19 vaccines.

"My request was to make sure that we are on that list of distribution and he assured me that we will be on that list of distribution. So I am assured by the highest person of the Department of Defense and who is also very involved in the work of vaccines," the governor said in her Friday news briefing.

During the Friday briefing, the governor also announced she was extending the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 stay-at-home order for another week.

As of Saturday, Guam recorded 15 COVID-19-related deaths, more than 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 50 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The governor and Department of Public Health and Social Services acting Director Art San Agustin said they anticipate the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue guidelines on the "eligibility criteria" for getting vaccinated.

For example, the governor said, whether those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

San Agustin said Public Health has existing vaccine protocols and awaits CDC guidelines specific to the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Aug. 27, CDC Director Robert Redfield wrote to the nation's governors, updating them that the CDC is rapidly making preparations to implement large-scale distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.

The CDC director wrote that the vaccine distribution program potentially involves hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to be distributed across the U.S.

The CDC, he said, has contracted with McKesson Corp. to distribute the vaccines.

The governor said, on Guam, the distribution will probably go through the Department of Public Health and Social Services.