Guam sees 17 new COVID-19 cases out of 829 tests; 3 GDOE students test positive

Three Guam Department of Education students tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

The students attend B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Jose Rios Middle School, and J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School.

GDOE, working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, identified and notified all close contacts. These students will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to school, officials stated.

Areas of all three campuses have been cleaned and disinfected in preparation for face-to-face instruction. Face-to-face instruction will continue as scheduled on May 13.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases out of 829 tests administered. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine. Five cases were identified through contact tracing.

Even with the new cases, Guam’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score continues to drop. As of Wednesday night it was 0.5.

The CAR Score takes into account new cases and hospitalizations resulting from the virus. There are four people currently hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: three patients, one of whom is in intensive care unit and on a ventilator

• Guam Regional Medical City: one patient

To date, there have been a total of 8,061 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths. There are 91 people in active isolation, and 7,831 who’ve completed isolation.