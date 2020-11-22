More community testing is expected today as officials continue their efforts to slow or stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that has been linked to three more deaths.

The first two fatalities were reported by the Joint Information Center early Saturday morning and the third was reported Saturday night, raising Guam's total fatalities to 104.

The island's 102nd COVID-19 fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital around 11 a.m. on Friday. The patient was a 37-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 6 and was a known positive case.

Guam’s 103rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday. The patient was a 51-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 104th COVID-19 fatality occurred at GMH at 2:36 p.m. on Saturday. The patient was a 57-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 5 and was a known positive case.

“Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I extend our sincerest condolences and sympathies to her family and friends,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As the pandemic continues to test our limits, supporting one another becomes more important than ever. If you know someone struggling, I encourage you to reach out and see what you can do to help. This virus is isolating but it doesn’t diminish the importance of human connection.”

24 of 226 test positive

There were 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 226 tests conducted. That raises the total number of cases to ​6,476. There are 1,942 active ​cases in isolation and ​4,430 ​people who have completed isolation.

As of Nov. 21 the COVID Area Risk Score is​ 15.7. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

"Throughout this pandemic, I have heard people compare COVID-19 to the seasonal flu; however, I strongly caution anyone making this comparison. COVID-19 is cold, ruthless and numbing," Leon Guerrero stated. "It isolates people from those they love and prevents us from comforting each other when it is most needed. We cannot let our resolve falter, and I ask everyone to do what is necessary to save lives."

Community testing

COVID-19 community testing will be held at Piga and NCS, Dededo, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Rapid Engagement Team will visit three apartment complexes in NCS and one subdivision in Piga, and attempt to engage all residents living there. RET nurses and support staff will visit residents in their homes and offer COVID-19 testing as well as other wraparound services, such as supplies and educational materials.

The RET mobile command post and mobile lab will be set up at the Astumbo Community Center next to the Astumbo Fire Station.

Mercy Heights

According to the Archdiocese of Agana, the employee informed Principal Belen Defant on Friday night after learning of the results of the test that evening.

The archdiocese’s Office of Catholic Education said it is working closely with Public Health and Mercy Heights, and the school is following all the necessary steps to ensure the utmost safety of the children and all adults at the center.

The school has closed temporarily to conduct professional deep cleaning and extensive sanitization of its entire facility in Oka this weekend and will work with Public Health on contact tracing.

The principal is communicating with parents, guardians as well as faculty and staff and will advise them when the school will reopen, following archdiocese COVID-19 protocols and guidance by Public Health and standards of the Center for Disease Control, a release from the archdiocese stated.

One GDOE employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Nov. 20, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one GDOE employee from Liguan Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus will be cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.