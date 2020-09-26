An 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions is the 42nd person whose death is linked to COVID-19.

The woman was a patient at the Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center. She died at approximately 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said her underlying health conditions were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 28 and was a known COVID-19 case.

"This morning we lost another one of our own to this deadly virus. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our most heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. I hope you find comfort among an island who condoles with you," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

"Over the course of just two days, we lost four people. Our island has mourned almost everyday in September. Though I know our community suffers with each loss of life, we cannot imagine the pain and sadness felt by those who lost their loved ones this way. For them, we must continue our work to ensure this virus doesn't continue to take from us."