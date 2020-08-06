Eight COVID-19 cases were confirmed today.

Among the six cases confirmed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, one case had recent travel to the continental U.S., two cases were identified through contact tracing, and three cases were identified through community screening.

Guam has seen a recent increase in cases:

• 14 were confirmed Tuesday

• 7 were confirmed Tuesday

• 9 were confirmed Monday

There are 71 active cases as of today.

The following locations have confirmed COVID-19 cases:

• 2 Guam Power Authority employees whose nature of employment and information on whether they dealt with customers, were withheld by GPA.

• an employee at The Crust restaurant

• a PROA restaurant employee

• a SelectCare back-office staffer

• a Father Duenas Memorial School staffer

• 2 Carbullido Elementary School Grab-N-Go staff

The increase occurred after Guam saw one or two each day for the past close to a month.

To date, there have been a total of 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, and 321 released from isolation.

Of those cases, 348 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

Overall, Guam saw a rate of 1.6% positive results out of 23,480 tests since March.