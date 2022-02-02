Guam sees repeat of high numbers of dead-on-arrival cases with same factors

What's believed to be an omicron-linked COVID-19 surge has been driving Guam's dead-on-arrival cases higher in just three weeks than during the six-month delta wave.

Health and federal officials on Wednesday said Guam continues to see high dead-on-arrival cases during this surge because the same factors are at play: not getting vaccinated, diabetes, hypertension and other chronic diseases, and not having a medical insurance or being elderly.

Guam is no longer seeing 800 to 850 new cases of COVID-19 daily, according to recent Joint Information Center reports. On Tuesday, JIC reported 777 new cases.

But the current surge has not peaked or plateaued yet, according to Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

That plateauing could come to Guam three to five weeks after the states and Hawaii experience the same, he said.

"Hopefully there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Leon Guerrero said at DPHSS' regular COVID-19 briefing with media partners.

In three weeks in January this year, 13 or nearly 63% of 21 COVID-19-related fatalities were dead-on-arrival cases, according to Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS.

"We've seen a lot of people in their 80s and 90s die in January, a lot more than last year. And again, we're seeing the same pattern with people with chronic conditions so it puts people at risk whether or not they’ve been vaccinated," Pobutsky said. "Old age is a risk factor, so are comorbid conditions such as diabetes and the older you get, the likely you are to have a chronic condition."

The delta wave from July 8 to Dec. 31 last year resulted in 127 COVID-19-related deaths.

Of that number, 49 or nearly 39% were considered dead-on-arrival cases, according to visiting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist Scott Laney.

Among the highlights of the joint DPHSS-CDC study of these dead-on-arrival cases in 2021:

80% were unvaccinated

63% were 60 years old and older

63% were male

Laney said health and other disparities were observed among DOA cases:

Diabetes, chronic renal disease, cardiovascular disease rates elevated compared to background population.

67% had a household income of less than $35,000 a year

24% did not have health insurance.

Addressing these chronic health conditions and health disparities "are all very important for not only COVID-19 but for health and longevity in general," Laney said.

These conditions on Guam were already there prior to the pandemic but they're exacerbated by it, he said.

About 94% of Guam's vaccine-eligible population or those at least 5 years old are fully vaccinated, among the highest in the United States. CDC's Laney said this is "impressive."

"And I think it also highlights the difficulty in pushing the last 5-10% but that’s an effort worth doing so I would encourage continued efforts to increase vaccination but I think there’s a lot to be proud of in Guam with the rates of vaccination that have occurred," Laney said.

Guam started rationing COVID-19 testing to those with symptoms or high-risk close contacts, as well as the unvaccinated with symptoms because of limited supply.

DPHSS' Leon Guerrero and Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup, said full vaccination and booster shots and the tried and tested masking, social distancing and proper washing of hands reduce the risk of getting infected and severe illness or deaths.

The risk of death is substantially higher among the unvaccinated ones compared to those who are unvaccinated, they said.

Not one of the interventions is 100% effective in preventing infection, severe illness or death, but a combination of them increases that protection, officials said.

There are now more treatments available compared to when the pandemic was just starting, including monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills, they said.

They called on community members, particularly if they are in the vulnerable groups of people, to get tested or seek care right away if they are feeling some symptoms, regardless of whether or not they have insurance.

"They don't want to go to the hospital even though they know they are sick because they are afraid about the bill," Leon Guerrero said, highlighting a big segment of the population with no medical insurance.

The antibody treatments and antiviral pills are free, he said, and DPHSS has started distributing them to hospitals and pharmacies.

"How expensive is life?" Leon Guerrero asked. "So I strongly recommend that regardless of whether you have the ability to pay, seek treatment. Some of the treatment is free."

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said hospitals' social workers can also refer patients to Medicaid and other welfare services to ease their burden.

COVID-19 antiviral pills can only be obtained with prescriptions from doctors, so COVID-19 positive patients are not advised to go directly to the pharmacies.

Even if people do not have any COVID-19 symptoms but they are elderly and with diabetes and hypertension, they need to continue their visit to their regular doctor, Leon Guerrero said.

Meanwhile, Pobutsky said the genome sequencing machine, which can identify the variants of COVID-19 present on Guam, is now on the island but it's not operational yet.

So Guam continues to send samples to the Hawaii State Laboratory and the CDC. The latest batch of specimens that came back from Hawaii were identified as the omicron variant of concern.

This story will be updated.