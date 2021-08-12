For more than a month now, the highly transmissible delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has already spread within the community while new clusters linked to a wedding reception and a karaoke bar have been identified, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and health officials announced on Wednesday.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score reached a new record of 9 so far this year as of Wednesday night - from less than 1 just a little more than a month ago. There were 48 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,060 tested on Tuesday alone, and eight COVID-19 hospital admissions with one patient in the intensive care unit.

Public schools will open today as planned, and no restrictions will be reinstated just yet, the governor said, amid the spread of the delta variant and an uptick in new cases.

"For the time being, I urge everyone to continue vigilance with mask-wearing," she said, while also urging people to get fully vaccinated.

The delta variant, which is twice as infectious as the other variants, has been wreaking havoc across the United States, especially in states or areas with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

"Again, getting vaccinated is the most important thing that folks can do right now to help protect yourself and the larger Guam community against this delta variant," according to Dr. Thane Hancock, an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hancock and other medical experts joined the governor at a press conference on Wednesday. They focused on urging more people to get vaccinated, wear their masks properly, wash their hands, and watch their distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of 21 samples sent to CDC in early July, five samples came back with the delta variant, the governor said.

"Of these five samples, four had no known travel. This tells us that the delta variant had spread within the community," the governor said. "The danger of the delta variant is that it's more contagious, especially among our unvaccinated."

Guam continues to send samples to CDC for sequencing, and the turnaround time takes about a month.

In the case of the delta variant, the samples were taken between July 2 and 6 and sent to CDC. Guam got the results Wednesday morning, or more than a month later.

Meanwhile, of the 322 new COVID-19 cases since July 23, the 227 were in the civilian community while 93 were in the military, according to Chima Mbakwem, chief public health officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Nearly 77% of vaccine-eligible individuals on Guam or those at least 12 years old have been fully vaccinated. Guam reached its 80% herd immunity goal among adults 18 years old and older on July 29, leading to the lifting of pandemic restrictions except for the mask mandate.

The governor said should the situation escalate, she will reinstate restrictions, starting with a limit on social gathering, followed by a limit on business occupancy.

Clusters, citations

Because of recent clusters linked to social events, the governor said she strongly encourages businesses and those hosting events to require vaccinations to stay safe.

She also asked DPHSS and the Guam Police Department to continue enforcing the mask mandate, and to issue citations to those who fail to comply.

Health officials issued a call out for all the individuals who attended the following social events, to get tested as soon as possible because of the clusters identified:

A karaoke bar event on July 23, in which five positive cases have so far been identified. Mbakwem said there's stiff opposition from individuals to provide the contact numbers of the people from this event.

A July 24 wedding reception with approximately 300 individuals. At least 18 positive cases have so far been identified spread among seven families.

A barbecue party two days later that was attended by 15 COVID-19 positive people from the July 24 wedding reception. At least 21 positive cases have so far been identified at the BBQ party.

A cluster involving personnel of the Guam Fire Department. At least one GFD employee had been to the three social gatherings.

Free COVID-19 testing is provided daily at the old carnival grounds at Tiyan, and other DPHSS facilities.

'Manageable' hospitalization

The latest risk score is similar to what was seen in August last year leading to a lockdown at the time, but health officials said the big difference is that the vaccination this year has relatively kept hospitalization low.

The governor said COVID-19 hospitalization at the moment is "manageable."

Dr. Michael Cruz, state surgeon and the governor's chief medical advisor, said while there's low COVID-19-related hospitalization, the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Guam Regional Medical City have been seeing a lot of non-COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

That's because patients deferred or delayed getting checked at the height of the pandemic, and their situation has gotten worse.

"Our health care system is still fragile," he said, that's why he's echoing the call for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the hospitals from being overrun.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin said more than 84% of employees in GovGuam line agencies have been fully vaccinated. Data from autonomous agencies are still being collected.

He said 12 GovGuam line agencies have 100% full vaccination coverage.

The governor welcomed the news that the Judiciary followed the executive branch's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, and was looking forward to seeing the Legislature do the same.

"My message to the Legislature is – be a role model and go get vaccinated," the governor said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said per the Legislature's standing rules, a mandate on legislative employees "would have to be decided by the Committee on Rules or the Body." The speaker said her office staff is fully vaccinated.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, the acting COR chair, said "a draft policy is under review now and will be announced as soon as the review is complete."

"In the meantime, I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated because the vaccine is our best weapon against COVID-19 and its Delta variant," the senator said.