Guam senators unanimously approve economic relief legislation

Lawmakers have passed Bill 340-35, legislation that promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint income tax filers.

Bill 340 is also known as the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020. The legislation received unanimous support. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson was excused as she remains in active-duty in the Guam National Guard.

"Someone I admire likened this bill to setting the dinner table early so you can eat as soon as the food is ready," Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, a sponsor to the bill, stated following the vote.

"I hope that the RISE Act can help up to 30,000 needy families during the uncertain times ahead. My colleagues were gracious enough to agree to revisit and revise this measure to make it the best it can be, and I believe we have proactively laid the groundwork for a new direct aid program that will give relief as soon as our residents require it," she added.

The bill excludes individuals employed by the government of Guam or the federal government in tax year 2020, any individual who retired from GovGuam or the federal government and was employed by these entities in tax year 2020, any nonresident alien, any deceased individual and any state or trust.

Lee justified the exclusion by stating that many in public service have continued receiving paychecks during the pandemic while private sector workers have faced lay-offs and furloughs.

For joint tax filers, if at least one individual was a government employee in tax year 2020, the program can still apply to the individual who was not employed by the government.

Eligibility is also limited to individuals making less than $40,000 in adjusted income per year, or less than $80,000 in the case of joint filers, and for those who filed returns in the tax year 2020. There are also alternate tax year options available, in case a 2020 tax return was not filed.

The program is capped at $30 million and will use federal appropriations, when applicable and available before General Fund moneys are used.