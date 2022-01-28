Guam sends medical supplies to help Palau battle 1st COVID-19 surge

Guam on Thursday sent COVID-19 medication and other medical supplies to Palau, which is currently battling its first COVID-19 surge, acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio said.

Palau previously provided Guam with COVID-19 test kits and medications that Guam used in its early fight against the viral disease

An island nation of about 18,000 people, Palau "is getting more than 100 cases now a day," Tenorio said.

Palau earlier this month confirmed its first community case of COVID-19 since the virus started to spread globally in 2020.

"It's very unfortunate. It’s the first time that they are experiencing the surge and, of course, they have much less medical facilities, but, like I said, we’re all in this together. We’re hopeful that they will come out better," Tenorio told reporters Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sinajana Senior Center expansion project.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. on Monday sought Guam's assistance in providing Palau with any excess COVID-19 therapeutics, specifically Remdesivir.

Guam sent the COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir, as requested, along with filters or screens for another medication, and some intravenous and oxygen equipment for the hospital, Tenorio said.

"Palau is currently facing a surge of positive cases and this will allow us to reduce the severity of disease in COVID-19 patients," the Palau president wrote in a letter to Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. Surangel also thanked Guam and its people.

Tenorio on Wednesday responded to the Palau president's letter, saying Guam "stand(s) ready to assist" Palau.

On Thursday afternoon, the supplies were aboard a cargo freighter flight to Palau, Adelup said Thursday night.

"And so, in consultation with (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the federal government, we ‘re advancing a small portion of our (Remdesivir) stock to them, something manageable based on utilization rate, and it’s the fastest," Tenorio said.

Guam is also going through its fourth COVID-19 surge, which health officials said is driven by the highly contagious, but less severe, omicron variant.

While Guam's daily new case numbers reach up to 850 a day, Guam has not had the severe hospitalization cases it had seen during prior surges, including the delta variant surge in 2021.

Tenorio designated Dr. Michael Cruz of the Guam National Guard to coordinate the medical supply response with Palau.

Guam, however, is not sending health personnel to Palau at this point.

"Our hospital has been doing some teletraining with the doctors that are all out there. Dr. Joleen Aguon has been providing (that). There are CDC officials in Palau, including Dr. (Thane) Hancock, who is our regional administrator. So currently our medical resources are needed for our response here in Guam but we’re all in this together and their success is something we’re hoping for," Tenorio said.