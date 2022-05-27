It's been about four years since Guam hosted one of the largest floating hospitals in the world.

The USNS Mercy and its crew are visiting the island, resupplying and refueling ahead of a cornerstone humanitarian mission.

Pacific Partnership 2022 is the biggest multinational mission of its kind, military officials said, focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness, as well as providing sorely needed medical services to countries and remote islands in the Western Pacific and Oceania.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During the event, host nations work with military service members and civilian personnel from the United States and its allies to conduct "tailored medical, dental, veterinary, engineering civic action projects and subject matter exchanges," as a way to help enhance the region's collective abilities to respond to disasters, officials said.

Guam will serve as the central hub for this year's mission, according to Capt. Charles Maynard of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy, who serves as deputy commander for Pacific Partnership 2022. This is the first opportunity for the exercise to take place since 2018, because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented multinational training from being conducted at this scale.

"We know that ... humanitarian disasters and natural disasters are likely to take place in this region. The earthquake in Tonga very recently is a good example of that," he said.

The U.S. Navy sent personnel and equipment to the Pacific island nation early this year after the massive eruption of an undersea volcano in the area, providing reconnaissance and damage assessments in the aftermath of the explosion.

Maynard noted that the crew aboard the Mercy was particularly excited to enjoy liberty and participate in scheduled activities that support the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Sailors and civilian personnel were seen processing off the ship in order to stay at hotels during their shore leave.

"Guam's the beating heart of our personnel and logistics support in the region – for both the U.S. Navy and our partner navies," Maynard said. "I know that my own navy, (through) HMS Queen Elizabeth visited Guam last year. That was a really important mission stop for her at a really important time of her deployment. So we know how important Guam is."

The USNS Mercy is capable of treating up to 1,000 patients on board and, with a newly upgraded flight deck, can now receive V-22 Ospreys, tilt-rotor military aircraft with a range of about 1,000 miles and the capability to transport more than 20 patients.

Officials didn't disclose the hospital ship's specific route, citing operational security concerns. While answering questions from local media, Maynard said the Mercy was in the midst of its "first scheduled stop" on Guam, but declined to explicitly confirm whether the ship will return for more rounds of resupplying.

"But, needless to say, we're in the region for a few months," he said.

The USNS Mercy's mission will almost certainly overlap with other scheduled military exercises in Micronesia and the Mariana Islands, including portions of a training event called Valiant Shield, and a live-fire test of a Patriot missile system in the Republic of Palau.

The ship's leaders, including Maynard and U.S. Navy Capt. Timothy Quast, the Mercy's commanding officer, stressed their focus is on the medical and humanitarian assistance they will provide through their own, concurrent exercise.

"We're taking on a host of personnel, logistics," Quast said. "We're spending a significant amount of time here. I know that some of you are familiar with Mercy coming through in previous Pacific Partnerships. We'll probably be here longer than you remember from other times, so we're definitely gearing up."

Quast said he was previously stationed on Guam, and told reporters "it's been a dream" of his to return.

"We're psyched to be here, I can tell you that. And the island of Guam has just been, obviously working for weeks and weeks to get to this point, so that we're going to get all of those logistical needs taken care of," he said.

In 2018, 62 surgeries were completed and 12,700 patients were treated in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Indonesia through Pacific Partnership. This year's iteration is expected to provide a number of medical services, including surgeries to treat hernias and cleft palates.