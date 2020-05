More than two months after ROSS Dress for Less closed because of COVID-19, its reopening at the Guam Premier Outlets and the Micronesia Mall locations drew crowds this Sunday morning.

At the Tamuning location, a long line stretched from the GPO front to the parking lots of nearby businesses.

At the mall location, a line formed as well.

The lines required to follow social distancing of 6 feet between customers.

The stores are also limiting capacity so shoppers won't get too close to each other.