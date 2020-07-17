The Guam Shrine Club is hoping the governor and public health will allow the reopening of local bingo parlors soon.

In June, a group of bingo operators wrote to Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, then-director of Department of Public Health and Social Services. The letter asked that they be allowed to reopen and included a list of safety protocols and guidelines to protect both customers and employees.

They noted the governor's "approval of other businesses similar to our group's condition, in terms of exposure to the COVID-19, to be opened." In the last couple of weeks, the government has allowed more businesses to open their doors, including bars, gyms, movie theaters and child care centers.

The governor has noted her concern that bingo parlors attract many of the island's manåmko', who also are among the most vulnerable to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Jose Arthur D. Chan Jr., president of the Guam Shrine Club, said there are solutions to address that concern.

"The Public Health's concern, as well as the governor's, is that the opening of the hall may subject the manåmko' to the virus," he stated. "If this is the only concern, we can provide an age limit in our protocols, just so we can open and pay for the direct costs."

Bingo parlors are one of many businesses that were shut down when the governor declared a state of public health emergency in March.

And even though their doors are closed, they're still required to pay overhead costs on things like rental and utilities, Chan said. For some local businesses, the strain of continued costs with no revenue to cover them, was too burdensome to stay open.

On Guam, only nonprofit organizations can open a bingo operation and the bingo halls have various nonprofits with different missions. Chan said Guam Shrine Club partnered with Hafa Adai Bingo and Ideal Ventures.

'Our mission here'

"The Guam Shrine Club is directly under the Aloha Shriners in Honolulu, where one of the 22 Shriners Hospital for Children is located," Chan said. "Our mission here in this region is to provide the transportation needed to send the patient and an accompanying parent or guardian to the above-named hospital where the patients are treated with their orthopedic issues.

"Of the potential patients that are seen here on Guam by the SHC doctors who visit us twice a year, a total of over 2,000 children have already been sent to the hospital," Chan added.

Hafa Adai Bingo was one of the local businesses named in April as having been visited by two people who later tested positive for COVID-19. The government stopped naming businesses shortly afterward, saying it wanted to protect the privacy rights of these private businesses. Though just last month, the government released a list of businesses visited by Air Force personnel, a group of whom tested positive for COVID-19.