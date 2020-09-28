Guam sisters pursue medical careers, plan to serve island

Twin sisters Kamille and Karla Wang didn't plan on attending the same medical school, but they are glad it turned out that way.

They studied biology at the University of Guam, graduated in 2015 and then began working as teaching assistants and lab assistants running the Guam Gene-ius program for grade school students and doing research on orchids with the Department of Agriculture.

This fall the two will begin the same master's program at The City University of New York School of Medicine to become physician assistants.

"The goal was not necessarily to get into a school together, but to just be both admitted to a PA program," they wrote in an email to The Guam Daily Post.

At first they said they were discouraged to apply to the same school by several people who told them many schools prefer not to matriculate twins in the same program.

Both sisters applied to and were also accepted at other schools but the CUNY School of Medicine was the only program that accepted them both, which worked out perfectly for the pair.

"(The school's) mission directly aligns with our future goals as a physician assistant, which is to practice in diverse and underserved communities. ... Clinical rotations are within medically underserved boroughs of New York City. Being born and raised on Guam, we know first-hand the experiences of living in a medically underserved area. We believe the program was an ideal fit for us to gain knowledge, skills and experience to improve the health of the public, address health disparities and deal with the broader social determinants of health," they wrote.

While they were fortunate to be accepted at the same school, it took a lot more than luck to get there.

Getting admitted to PA schools is competitive because of fairly small class sizes compared to other professional programs, said the sisters.

The CUNY School of Medicine PA program's acceptance rate is only about 2%, and out of 1,500 applicants for the 2019-2020 cycle, there were only 35-36 seats available for prospective students.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the new graduate students will live on Guam but operate on Eastern Standard Time so they can attend courses virtually before eventually making the move to finish school and work in the U.S. for a while after graduation.

But home on Guam is where they plan to eventually practice and give back to the community.

"Alleviating the shortages in health care providers and providing continuity of care to a greater number of patients on island was our driving force to pursuing a career in the medical field," they wrote.

And when they do make the move, they won't be far from home.

"We're thrilled to be able to work toward our dream together," wrote the Wang sisters. "NYC is 8,000 miles away from Guam, but we'll always be able to find a piece of home in each other. We're each other's best friend."