An hour into the opening of applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program on April 3, a Harmon businessman put in his application with one of the local banks.

He never got approval, he said. Meanwhile, 508 Guam small businesses received approval before the federal funding for the program ran out.

Now, the businessman, who asked not to be identified publicly, is asking whether local banks have done a fair job in accepting and processing businesses' pandemic loan applications.

If banks heeded the U.S. Small Business Administration's announcement that the PPP is on a first-come, first-serve basis, then the businessman believes he should have been among those approved.

That is, if his application met all the requirements.

It's not only the fairness of the loan processing and approval that small businesses are faced with.

Because of the overwhelming number of applications not only on Guam but across the United States, the program ran out of federal funding on Thursday.

$102M in small business loans approved

Before the funds dried out, 508 Guam businesses got approved for $102.4 million in loans, based on data from Small Business Administration.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she knows more Guam businesses "need help" and announced that more small businesses can be assisted once the Paycheck Protection Program gets more federal funding and reopens.

Over the weekend, U.S. senators were working out a deal that could inject roughly $370 billion into loan programs for small businesses, after the $349 billion PPP ran out of money. Figures continue to change.

"This new package may have language to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program and increase funding. Details are still pending, and we will update you as soon as we receive them," the governor said.

In anticipation of the new stimulus package, the governor said, "We ask all of you to be ready."

The federal Paycheck Protection Program intends to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Phil Flores, BankPacific president and member of the Guam Bankers Association, on Monday said none of the banks on Guam is offering the PPP now.

"Once it is funded again, then the doors will reopen, so to speak," he said.

The numbers, he said, are "overwhelming – thus not all were approved."

At this point, Flores said it would be wise for Guam businesses to wait for new funding for the PPP, which he said "should be soon."

Seven banks and financial institutions on Guam participated in the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses as long as they cover payroll costs and rehire laid-off workers, among other requirements.

Flores said Guam banks are stepping up and working as partners to help the community. The Guam Bankers Association, he said, is all in – on the next round of PPP.

"This relief is so essential not just to Guam and the CNMI but all of our nation. There is no electronic queue so if we need to resubmit, we will," he added.