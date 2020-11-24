Spc. Cameron Lunod of the 94th Civil Support Team, and Leif Galvez of Hilitai Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, made the Commandant’s List during their virtual Basic Leadership Course on Nov. 23.

The soldiers, who are now eligible for promotion to sergeant, were awarded coins of excellence from Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen of the 203rd Regional Training Institute, according to a press release from the Guam National Guard.

“The challenge was the time difference between California and Guam,” said Galvez. “But we kept pushing on every day, completing our homework assignments and essays every day, regardless of what time it was.”

“Thanks to my wife and son, they really motivated me to stay in this to better our future together,” said Lunod.

The Commandant’s List is reserved for the top 20 percent of all graduates in a Primary Military Education school, which includes students from around the nation and overseas.