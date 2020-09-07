Guam son being inducted into the Army Cadet Command ROTC Hall of Fame

The University of Guam Endowment Foundation is congratulating retired Maj. Gen. Roderick Leon Guerrero on his selection to be inducted into the U.S. Army Cadet Command ROTC Hall of Fame in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the foundation stated in a press release.

He is a 1988 University of Guam graduate commissioned through the ROTC program. He is the son of Wilfred Leon Guerrero, the sixth president of UOG and chairman of the UOG Endowment Foundation.

Maj. Gen. Leon Guerrero is the former adjutant general of the Guam National Guard.

Since his retirement, he has been volunteering his time to mentor ROTC cadets, according to the foundation.

"His commitment as a mentor perseveres through the pandemic as he continues to mold and inspire his cadets via Zoom," the foundation posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.