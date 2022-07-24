Sgt. Isaac Balajadia has never shied away from the opportunity to sharpen his leadership training in the Army.

The Sinajana-native recently graduated from Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia.

“It was tough. It was very challenging mentally and physically as well. It taught me a lot about myself,” said Balajadia in an interview with The Guam Daily Post.

It was a tough mission that included rigorous training for 62 days.

According to the Army, Ranger School is one of the toughest training courses a soldier can participate in to become experts in leading other soldiers on difficult missions. The Rangers’ primary mission is to engage in close combat and direct-fire battles.

The school assesses a soldier’s physical stamina, mental toughness, and establishes the tactical fundamentals before they receive instruction on military mountaineering tasks, mobility training, and techniques for employing a platoon for continuous combat patrol operations in a mountainous environment. The final phase of the school focuses on the continued development of the Ranger student’s combat arms functional skills.

“The most memorable moment for me was finishing up our last FTX and getting to actually hear from the instructor that this was our last mission and that we were done and headed back to base,” he said.

Balajadia is also known here at home for his skill in jiujitsu and for completing Air Assault School in 2018. He even graduated as an instructor for Air Assault School in 2020.

He said he was immediately ready to get Ranger School checked off his bucket list.

But, his focus to complete it was put on pause after the sudden passing of his mother, Teresita Balajadia, in April 2021.

“I was already ready to go to Ranger School last year and then I get a call late at night that she passed away. From them on, once they pulled me from going to the course, I’ve been wanting to back since,” he said. “I ended up waiting a whole year to find the motivation to go back.”

He said it’s the memory his mom left behind that guided him through the course.

“Looking back, my mom told me she was going to see me after my graduation, and she motivated me to go to school. This was different because she passed last year. That put me in a position where I used that time of grief to build strength and that guided me forward to finishing it,” he said. “Everything that I am doing is in love and memory of her. I dedicate this whole year to complete all my goals that she would’ve want to see me in.”

While Balajadia is not set to return to Guam until November, he encourages others to always seek out opportunities and never settle for anything less.

“Everybody that is serving around the United States and the world, if you are from Guam, never forget where you come from and never forget your heritage because you carry that flag wherever you go. It’s in your heart,” he said.