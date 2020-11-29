A CHamoru man was fatally shot in what appeared to be a random shooting spree in Henderson, Nevada.

The man is only identified as a 22-year-old in the Henderson Police Department press release. The family and friends of Kevin Jr. Mendiola are sharing their messages of grief on social media.

“Sure going to miss him saying ‘Dad, come check this out!’” wrote father Kevin Mendiola on Facebook.

“My boys were just cruising around blasting their favorite music and enjoying the scenery in their trucks and cars that they build and love so much. They were about to hit the lake road and loop around back home. Just stopped for a drink, and that's when the nightmare started," he stated in another post.

At approximately 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 26, the police and fire departments responded to shooting reports at the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway, according to a press release.

Prior to arriving to the reported shooting, Henderson dispatch received several additional calls for service from different victims alleging they had been shot at, the release states. These additional calls for service were from different locations throughout Henderson.

When officers arrived at the parkway, they discovered a 22-year-old male who died from an apparent gunshot wound, and four others ranging in age from 18 to 53 all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The four other victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, the release stated.

The suspects were described as a white male with a beard and believed to be in his 20s or 30s and a white female believed to be in her 20s. Both suspects were described as having tattoos or paint on their faces.

Preliminarily, it is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive. The suspects were later located and taken into custody for unrelated charges by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.