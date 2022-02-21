PROMOTED: Staff Sgt. Jaythaniel G. Cruz, son of DianaRose Cruz of Dededo was promoted to his current rank, awarded light fighter of the week for the 25th Division Artillery, and received a division coin from Maj. Gen. Ryan, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, for his dedication and professionalism. Cruz is stationed in Hawaii and thanks his family, his fiancé Caitlin and his fellow and past soldiers for their support. Photo courtesy Teeh Cruz