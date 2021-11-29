Guam son serves aboard USS Essex

MANNING THE HELM: Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jollas Tolentino, right, of Tamuning, mans the helm while Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Evans Acquah stands watch in the bridge of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex during sea and anchor detail, Oct. 26. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo)