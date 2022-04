Command Master Chief Joshua Gabriel is a native of Hagåtña. He graduated from Garfield High School in San Diego and enlisted in the Navy in July 1994. After attending Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, he has served aboard Naval Air Station North Island, California, and onboard USS Lake Champlain.

From 2002-2005, he served an independent duty tour at Construction Battalion Unit 427 while he served as the command career counselor. He was selected to chief in 2005.

His next assignment was in Japan onboard USS Vandegrift. In 2008, he was promoted to senior chief petty officer.

In 2010, he served his first command master chief assignment onboard USS Thach. His subsequent command master chief assignments include: USS Pearl Harbor; Commander, Naval Beach Group One; Commander, Destroyer Squadron 50 and Commander, Task Force 55; and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain. He was then transferred to his current assignment in Oregon. U.S. Navy photo