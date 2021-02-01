Guam specimens to be sent to CDC as part of effort to identify virus variants

About 20 COVID-19 specimens from Guam – pending the completion of some paperwork – will soon be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing.

It will likely take a few days to complete the paperwork and ship the specimens. This will be the first time Guam will be sending specimens to the CDC, but the island has been freezing samples since the beginning of the pandemic as a precaution, according to Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"Once they do the genome sequencing, they (CDC scientists) can look out for any new variants, or any new strains. ... Just like how they were able to find strains of the virus in the U.K., they'll be able to tell us if the Guam samples are any different or similar to the virus that we're seeing throughout the world," Carrera said.

Guam is part of the National SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance, or NS3, a program the CDC officially launched in November 2020 to "increase the number and representativeness of viruses undergoing characterization," the federal agency stated on its website.

Viruses constantly change through mutation and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus, a large family of viruses so named for the crown-like spikes on their surfaces, and there are multiple COVID-19 variants circulating globally, according to the CDC.

Well-known by now is the United Kingdom variant, also called B.1.1.7, which has been detected in countries around the world, including the U.S. and Canada.

Other variants, such as the 1.351 variant from South Africa and the P.1 variant from Brazil, have not been detected in the U.S., according to the latest information on the CDC website.

However, on Jan. 25 the Minnesota Department of Health published a statement confirming the first case of the Brazil P.1 variant in the U.S., from a resident who had recently traveled to Brazil.

These variants seem to spread more easily than others, which may lead to more cases. The CDC states that there is no evidence the variants cause more illness or increased risk of death, but an increase in the number of cases will take its toll on health care resources.

Carrera said there is no reason to believe or suspect that the variants, or strains, are on Guam at this time.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has endorsed double masking as a precaution against more contagious strains of COVID-19.

Carrera said the CDC hasn't published anything official about double masking but Public Health continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask.

"There's the N95 mask, and if you have an extra surgical mask that you can put over, to the point that you're able to, definitely if you have that ability. But at the very least, we recommend wearing a mask, or some kind of face covering," Carrera said.