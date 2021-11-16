President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said includes $193 million to rebuild Guam's roads, expand access to clean water, improve transportation and address climate change.

The governor was among the bipartisan audience on the White House lawn to witness the massive bill's signing.

It marked a rare gathering, with Congress, state and local officials from both sides of the aisle in attendance.

"It's a tremendous honor to represent Guam and the territories at this historic ceremony. Guam stands to receive $193 million to improve and modernize local infrastructure while developing new opportunities to address the climate crisis," the governor said in a statement.

Adelup said the president invited the governor to attend the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

That invitation was received right before the governor was scheduled to return to Guam from New York after meetings with bond raters, the governor's office said.

"I want to thank the Biden Administration for this special invitation. It was great to see my colleagues from the other states as well as Congressional leaders. These resources will go directly to addressing our infrastructure challenges, such as roads, bridges, village streets, and broadband. More importantly, this bill will provide quality jobs for our people," the governor said.

The bipartisan package will deliver new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways, as well as improving broadband infrastructure and electric grid and water systems. Its signing notched a feat that eluded Biden's predecessor in the White House, the Washington Post reported.

According to Adelup, the governor "was among a select group of bipartisan leaders and key business representatives across the country who were instrumental in the negotiations leading up to the bill’s passage."

Immediately after the signing ceremony, the governor will return home, Adelup said.

This story will be updated.