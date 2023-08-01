The Federal Emergency Management Agency, at the request of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, soon will begin recruiting volunteer organizations from the continental U.S. to come to Guam and provide essential home repairs for Typhoon Mawar survivors, the governor's office announced Thursday.

The initiative, called Guam Urgent Assistance Mobilized to Support Typhoon Repairs on Guam, or GUAM STRONG, is scheduled to begin mid-August, with the goal of completing repairs by late November. Information about eligibility will be forthcoming, Adelup stated.

The total cost of the project is $2 million, with the federal government covering 75% of associated costs, and the government of Guam paying the remaining 25%, or $500,000. Adelup stated GUAM STRONG will seek donated resources where possible to offset the local cost share.

FEMA will be responsible for sourcing tools and building materials for the repairs, which based on the Adelup release include utility restoration, rehabilitation of functional and accessible living spaces, and necessary debris clearance.

"GUAM STRONG ... will be a vital next step to supporting those who were unable to avail of the RISE UP metal roofing repair program," the governor stated in a release. "Our goal is to restore typhoon-affected dwellings to a habitable condition in a cost-effective manner, without duplicating other forms of disaster assistance. GUAM STRONG will provide our residents with basic carpentry, electrical and plumbing repairs in addition to roofing, to ensure essential living spaces are safe and functional."

RISE UP

The Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISE UP, installed 537 metal roofs around Guam through a partnership between the Air Force Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer squadron, the Seabees, Army soldiers and the government of Guam.

The last house to receive a new metal roof under RISE UP was the Dededo home of Fely and Sonny Baza.

"The people of Guam are well known for our resiliency, and this resiliency is not only attributed to the support we get from within our community but also the strength we draw from others," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in the release. "Even before Typhoon Mawar’s landfall, FEMA officials and our federal partners were on island and ready to provide aid. We are incredibly grateful for these robust partnerships and for all who have uplifted our people through manpower, resources and time."